Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse
YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting farmers during a collapse in crop prices. Reddy claims Naidu diverted funds for non-essential expenses instead of supporting farmers, while essential welfare systems have been dismantled. Farmers, he warns, will hold Naidu accountable.
In a scathing attack, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of a 'historic collapse' in crop prices, blaming government neglect for the plight of farmers.
Reddy alleged that crop prices for paddy, maize, mango, coconut, and other staples have nosedived under Naidu's governance. Instead of providing necessary relief, Reddy claimed, Naidu is shifting blame with publicity initiatives while funds meant for farming support were redirected to non-essential expenses.
Reddy further charged that critical farmer support systems have been dismantled, worsening the crisis. Discontented farmers, he asserted, are ready to hold Naidu accountable for undermining their livelihoods. Meanwhile, no immediate response came from the ruling TDP.
