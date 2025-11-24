Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Bolsonaro's Jailhouse Confession and Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, jailed for attempting a coup, claimed he violated his ankle monitor due to hallucinations and a nervous breakdown caused by medication changes. The Supreme Court labeled him a flight risk. The court is reviewing his jailing's legality after his recent procedural meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 24-11-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 01:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for trying to stage a coup, admitted to violating his ankle monitor because of hallucinations and a nervous breakdown triggered by a change in medication.

Ordered into preemptive custody by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro is considered a flight risk. In a meeting, Bolsonaro claimed paranoia led to tampering with the ankle monitor, despite being surrounded by family.

A panel is re-evaluating the legality of Bolsonaro's imprisonment while protests surround the unfolding political saga in Brazil, as some call for the removal of Brazil's current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

