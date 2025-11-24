Guinea-Bissau's Election: A Critical Juncture
Guinea-Bissau held presidential and legislative elections, with President Embalo in a close race for a second term. Embalo and 11 other candidates, including newcomer Dias, are competing. Key issues include political instability, the booming cocaine trade, and concerns about democratic processes. Provisional results are expected on Thursday.
Guinea-Bissau's voters headed to the polls in a high-stakes presidential and legislative election, with current President Umaro Sissoco Embalo vying for a second term in a tight contest. He faces 11 challengers, with Fernando Dias emerging as his most formidable opponent.
The race focuses on critical issues like political instability and a thriving cocaine trade. Embalo, who has faced several alleged coup attempts, promises stability and infrastructure improvements. Meanwhile, Dias criticizes Embalo for failing to combat drug trafficking and warns against consolidating presidential power.
The election climate remains tense, reflecting the polarization in this West African nation. With turnout above 65%, ballots are being counted, and preliminary results are expected soon. Voters hope for leaders who can steer Guinea-Bissau toward stability and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Democracy: Chhattisgarh's Former Naxalites Journey to the State Assembly
Tharoor Applauds Trump-Mamdani Meeting: A Lesson in Democracy
Bolsonaro's Detention: A Twist in the Battle Over Brazil's Democracy
"Ek ek ghuspatiye ko chun chun kar bahar nikalenge" Amit Shah says nationwide SIR an exercise to "protect democracy"
"Tejashwi Yadav should attend if he respects democracy": Manoj Tiwari ahead of Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony