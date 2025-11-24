Guinea-Bissau's Election: A Critical Juncture

Guinea-Bissau's voters headed to the polls in a high-stakes presidential and legislative election, with current President Umaro Sissoco Embalo vying for a second term in a tight contest. He faces 11 challengers, with Fernando Dias emerging as his most formidable opponent.

The race focuses on critical issues like political instability and a thriving cocaine trade. Embalo, who has faced several alleged coup attempts, promises stability and infrastructure improvements. Meanwhile, Dias criticizes Embalo for failing to combat drug trafficking and warns against consolidating presidential power.

The election climate remains tense, reflecting the polarization in this West African nation. With turnout above 65%, ballots are being counted, and preliminary results are expected soon. Voters hope for leaders who can steer Guinea-Bissau toward stability and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)