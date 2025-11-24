High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Ukraine Navigate Controversial Peace Plan

The United States and Ukraine have reported progress in diplomatic talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to officials who disclosed limited details during weekend discussions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized the Geneva talks as exceptionally fruitful amidst efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war.

Despite Rubio's optimism, European allies of the US voiced apprehension over the proposed peace plan, which some perceive as overly lenient towards Moscow. Allegations arose claiming the plan originated as a Russian "wish list," while doubts persist about its viability in securing a lasting peace.

President Trump has imposed a deadline for Ukraine to respond to the plan, though he hinted at flexibility if substantial progress is made. As discussions continue, the involvement of international leaders and negotiations remains critical in addressing the conflict effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)