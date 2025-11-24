Left Menu

EU Unity: Key to Ukraine Peace Talks Success

European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the necessity of a united European Union approach to achieve a successful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. After a dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Costa reaffirmed the EU's strategic position as crucial for fruitful peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:32 IST
European Council President Antonio Costa stressed that a united European Union stance is essential for a successful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. This assertion followed his discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of an informal EU meeting dedicated to peace efforts.

Costa, speaking on Monday, noted the importance of the EU's collective position to effectively address the war. His comments came after consultations with Zelenskiy to assess the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Highlighting the significance of the EU's role, Costa stated that unity and coordination among member nations are pivotal for productive peace negotiations aimed at benefiting both Ukraine and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

