Opposition UDF Accuses Kerala CM of Unholy Alliance with BJP

The Opposition UDF on Monday launched serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of forming an 'unholy alliance' with the BJP. They claim the purpose of this coalition is to obstruct ongoing investigations by central agencies targeting him and his family. The allegations were detailed in a symbolic 'charge sheet' presented during a press conference.

Key accusations against Vijayan, his family, and the ruling CPI(M) cover various alleged governance failures, including corruption in national highway projects and misuse of public funds for multiple official trips. The opposition's critique comes as part of their broader electoral strategy, released alongside their election manifesto ahead of upcoming polls.

Further charges include accusations of mismanaging Kerala's debt and critical failures in the health and higher education sectors. They also highlighted the troubling account of 23 custodial deaths reported during Vijayan's tenure, using these points to embolden their criticism of the Marxist-led state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)