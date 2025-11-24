Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee Scrutinizes Complaint Against Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee examined a complaint against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for allegedly disrespecting the Chairman. BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi referred the complaint to the committee chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Ramesh denied any disrespectful intent during the meeting ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session.
The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee has expressed serious concerns over a complaint filed against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for allegedly making disrespectful comments towards the Rajya Sabha Chairman, sources revealed on Monday.
The complaint, initiated by BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi, was is being scrutinized by the committee after referral by former Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in April 2023. During the committee meeting, Ramesh clarified that he held no intention to disrespect the Chairman.
Chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, the committee, which includes members such as Sudhanshu Trivedi, Deepak Prakash, and GK Vasan, convenes to examine the nature of such complaints. The timing of the meeting comes just ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, set to commence on December 1.
