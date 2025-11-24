Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Leadership Speculations and Party Loyalty

In Karnataka, political dynamics are heating up as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statements as 'Veda Vakya' (sacrosanct), amid swirling rumors about a potential leadership change. Both leaders have emphasized their allegiance to the party high command's decisions regarding the leadership.

The intrigue deepens as the Congress government in Karnataka reaches the midpoint of its term, fueling speculation of a 'power-sharing' deal from 2023, suggesting a rotational approach to leadership between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The leaders recently appeared together at the inauguration of a high-tech silk cocoon market where significant development initiatives were also announced.

Countering accusations of internal 'horse-trading' by the BJP, Shivakumar called out similar practices allegedly within the opposition party. Meanwhile, senior minister K J George downplayed recent meetings with Shivakumar, attributing them to discussions over government operations and upcoming elections, not a leadership crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)