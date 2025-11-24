Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Leadership Speculations and Party Loyalty
Amid speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar affirmed that CM Siddaramaiah's statements are sacrosanct. Both leaders must abide by the party high command's decisions. Rumors of a power-sharing agreement have emerged, intensifying discussions within the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, political dynamics are heating up as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statements as 'Veda Vakya' (sacrosanct), amid swirling rumors about a potential leadership change. Both leaders have emphasized their allegiance to the party high command's decisions regarding the leadership.
The intrigue deepens as the Congress government in Karnataka reaches the midpoint of its term, fueling speculation of a 'power-sharing' deal from 2023, suggesting a rotational approach to leadership between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The leaders recently appeared together at the inauguration of a high-tech silk cocoon market where significant development initiatives were also announced.
Countering accusations of internal 'horse-trading' by the BJP, Shivakumar called out similar practices allegedly within the opposition party. Meanwhile, senior minister K J George downplayed recent meetings with Shivakumar, attributing them to discussions over government operations and upcoming elections, not a leadership crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- politics
- leadership
- Congress
- Shivakumar
- Siddaramaiah
- BJP
- party
- government
- speculation
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over CJI Oath Absence
Shimla BJP MP Criticizes Delays in Infrastructure Projects
BJP Demands Apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Over Sanskrit Remarks
Opposition UDF Accuses Kerala CM of Unholy Alliance with BJP