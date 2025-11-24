Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Leadership Speculations and Party Loyalty

Amid speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar affirmed that CM Siddaramaiah's statements are sacrosanct. Both leaders must abide by the party high command's decisions. Rumors of a power-sharing agreement have emerged, intensifying discussions within the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkaballapura | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, political dynamics are heating up as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statements as 'Veda Vakya' (sacrosanct), amid swirling rumors about a potential leadership change. Both leaders have emphasized their allegiance to the party high command's decisions regarding the leadership.

The intrigue deepens as the Congress government in Karnataka reaches the midpoint of its term, fueling speculation of a 'power-sharing' deal from 2023, suggesting a rotational approach to leadership between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. The leaders recently appeared together at the inauguration of a high-tech silk cocoon market where significant development initiatives were also announced.

Countering accusations of internal 'horse-trading' by the BJP, Shivakumar called out similar practices allegedly within the opposition party. Meanwhile, senior minister K J George downplayed recent meetings with Shivakumar, attributing them to discussions over government operations and upcoming elections, not a leadership crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO's key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand's Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

