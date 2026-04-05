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Amit Shah Rallies Christian Support for BJP in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the Christian community in Kerala during a public meeting urging them to support the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections. He criticized the ruling LDF and UDF for corruption and inefficiency, promising a developed Kerala under NDA governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:59 IST
Amit Shah Rallies Christian Support for BJP in Kerala
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday sought the support of Kerala's Christian community, appealing to them during a public meeting on Easter. He urged them to back the BJP-led NDA as Kerala prepares for assembly elections, slated for April 9.

In his address in the Kunnathunadu constituency, Shah promised major initiatives, including the establishment of the state's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) within two years should NDA assume power. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'liar', and criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly renaming central government schemes to claim credit.

Shah accused the ruling LDF and opposition UDF of being embroiled in scandals and described them as two-faced, highlighting NDA as the party to deliver justice and development. He emphasized the need for change to ensure a safe and modern Kerala, citing BJP's national governance as a model for effective management, especially concerning fuel prices and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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