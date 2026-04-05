BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's Asset Surge Amid Election Run

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul is running for re-election in West Bengal's Asansol Dakshin assembly seat, with a noteworthy boost in her assets. Reports show her movable assets more than doubled to Rs 2.56 crore, albeit her immovable assets held steady at Rs 1.28 crore.

The fashion designer turned politician disclosed her total assets at Rs 3.84 crore, reflecting a sharp increase from her 2021 nomination. Despite her growing wealth, Paul's annual income has significantly dropped, averaging Rs 3.73 lakh from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

Legal troubles for Paul have mounted, rising from two criminal cases in 2021 to 22 in 2026. Her liabilities have decreased from Rs 19.71 lakh to approximately Rs 12.01 lakh over the same period. Paul, who holds a BSC degree and a fashion diploma, remains a prominent political figure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)