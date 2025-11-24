Left Menu

Lok Janshakti Party (RV) Celebrates Resurgence on 25th Foundation Anniversary

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (RV) is set to commemorate its 25th anniversary, following a split five years ago. The party, part of Bihar's NDA, has become a significant force in the state's politics. This celebration underscores its revived political presence and commitment to Chirag's 'Bihar First' vision.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (RV) has announced a celebration of its 25th foundation day later this week, marking its significant role in Bihar's political landscape. The event will take place at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, drawing MLAs, MPs, and prominent figures.

The announcement, delivered by Raju Tiwari, underscored the party's resurgence. With a strong presence in the state assembly and participation as part of the NDA, LJP(RV) has secured 19 out of 28 contested seats, reflecting growing political influence under Paswan's leadership.

Following the 2021 party split post-Ram Vilas Paswan's demise, Chirag Paswan's leadership and 'Bihar First' agenda have resonated with voters. The celebration comes amidst a renewed commitment to address constituents' expectations and strengthen political standing further.

