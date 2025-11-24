Trump Administration Ends TPS for Myanmar Nationals

The Trump administration has announced the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of Myanmar residing in the United States, according to a notification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released on Monday.

Originally set to expire on Tuesday, the TPS designation will now officially terminate in 60 days. The decision follows a review of Myanmar's country conditions and consultations with relevant government agencies, leading Homeland Security to conclude that Myanmar no longer qualifies for the TPS designation.

Nearly 4,000 Myanmar nationals will be affected by this change. Under Trump's administration, which began in January, there has been a concerted effort to revoke TPS status for nationals from several countries as part of broader immigration measures. This decision comes after the Biden administration had extended TPS for Myanmar nationals by 18 months, from May 26, 2024, until November 25, 2024.

