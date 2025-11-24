Global Tensions Rise: Trump and Xi Discuss Trade and Taiwan

In a strategic phone call on Monday, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed key international issues such as trade, the status of Taiwan, and the situation in Ukraine. This dialogue underscores the delicate balance of global politics amid increasing regional tensions.

According to reports from China's Xinhua news agency, Xi reiterated the importance of Taiwan's return to mainland China, framing it as essential to the post-war international order. This stance was further complicated by recent comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding possible military involvement.

While the White House confirmed the call, it provided little detail about the discussions. Yet, one point was clear: both leaders focused on reinforcing the post-WWII alliance, though no concrete developments on trade, such as American soybean purchases, were reported.

