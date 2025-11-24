Left Menu

Bridging Barriers: Odisha CM's Direct Engagement Initiative

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi claims dismantling of 'artificial barrier' between government and people. Through 'Jan Abhijog Sunani', over 12,000 grievances resolved. Majhi urges district officials to hold similar hearings, emphasizing government's commitment to serving Odisha's people by reaching out directly.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the dismantling of what he terms the 'artificial barrier' that previously isolated the government from its citizens. This initiative, distinct from the former BJD regime, involves Majhi and his ministers frequently holding public grievance hearings to address citizens' concerns directly.

Majhi reported engaging with approximately 50,000 individuals during these sessions, known as 'Jan Abhijog Sunani'. According to him, the government has resolved 96 percent of the 12,950 petitions received over 14 public hearings. The remaining cases are deemed critical and are under ongoing review.

The initiative has involved Majhi's cabinet, including Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. Encouraging district-level problem-solving, Majhi instructed local officials to conduct similar sessions. He emphasized his commitment to an accessible government, which he believes is empowering citizens and fostering development across Odisha.

