Sudan Crisis: RSF Declares Truce Amid International Tensions
A three-month humanitarian truce has been announced by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces amid ongoing conflict. Despite international efforts, including U.S. President Trump's involvement, tensions remain high with accusations against the United Arab Emirates and criticisms from the Sudanese army chief. The war has resulted in immense civilian suffering.
The head of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces announced late Monday a unilateral three-month humanitarian truce. This comes in response to a proposal by the United States, UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to end the war that has devastated Sudan, leading to famine and mass casualties among civilians.
The statement followed recent drone attacks by the RSF on army positions, despite previous acceptance of the plan. Sudan's army chief rejected the proposal, criticizing UAE's involvement due to the Gulf state's alleged support for the RSF, a claim UAE denies.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the RSF confirmed the ceasefire, urging international mediators to encourage reciprocal actions from the government. Since seizing al-Fashir in October, the RSF has intensified operations in Kordofan, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
