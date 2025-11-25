Zelenskiy's Peace Plan Gains Traction: Key Discussions Ahead
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed ongoing discussions surrounding a peace plan with the U.S. and Europe. The plan now features fewer elements and more correct points, but critical issues remain that require further discussion with President Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that the peace plan currently in discussion with the United States and Europe has been streamlined and improved, now boasting fewer elements than before.
In a recent video address, Zelenskiy noted that many 'correct' points had been added after talks in Geneva, reducing the plan's complexity from 28 points.
However, he also highlighted that sensitive and delicate issues still need to be addressed in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- peace plan
- US
- Europe
- Trump
- Geneva
- discussion
- sensitive issues
- diplomacy
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden
Latino Sentiments Shift: A Pew Study on Trump Era Challenges
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy
BBC Under Fire: Misleading Trump Edit and Allegations of Bias Spark Crisis