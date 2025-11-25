Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Peace Plan Gains Traction: Key Discussions Ahead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed ongoing discussions surrounding a peace plan with the U.S. and Europe. The plan now features fewer elements and more correct points, but critical issues remain that require further discussion with President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:23 IST
Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that the peace plan currently in discussion with the United States and Europe has been streamlined and improved, now boasting fewer elements than before.

In a recent video address, Zelenskiy noted that many 'correct' points had been added after talks in Geneva, reducing the plan's complexity from 28 points.

However, he also highlighted that sensitive and delicate issues still need to be addressed in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

