Zelenskiy's Peace Plan Gains Traction: Key Discussions Ahead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that the peace plan currently in discussion with the United States and Europe has been streamlined and improved, now boasting fewer elements than before.

In a recent video address, Zelenskiy noted that many 'correct' points had been added after talks in Geneva, reducing the plan's complexity from 28 points.

However, he also highlighted that sensitive and delicate issues still need to be addressed in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

