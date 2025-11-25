Left Menu

Northern Irish Council Moves to Erase Prince Andrew's Street Name

A Northern Irish council has agreed to rename a street honoring Prince Andrew, following his removal from public duties due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein. This decision aligns with King Charles' actions to protect the royal family's reputation. The street may be renamed after Queen Elizabeth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:30 IST
Northern Irish Council Moves to Erase Prince Andrew's Street Name
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Northern Irish council has taken a decisive step to rename a street bearing the name of Britain's former prince, Andrew. This marks the first such action in the United Kingdom following King Charles' recent decision to exclude his brother from public life in response to Andrew's controversial links to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Motivated by these associations, residents throughout the UK have urged local councils for similar actions. In a unanimous decision, councillors from Northern Ireland's Mid and East Antrim region resolved to rename Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, entering into consultation with locals to determine a suitable new name.

This motion, described as both 'sad but necessary' by Anna Henry of the Traditional Unionist Voice party, proposes honoring the late Queen Elizabeth by naming the street after her. Council efforts will include collaborating with several statutory bodies to facilitate the change while considering financial support for the residents affected by this renaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

