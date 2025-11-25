Left Menu

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

The Pentagon plans to recall U.S. Senator Mark Kelly to active military duty over alleged seditious behavior. Accusations stem from Kelly urging troops to ignore illegal orders. Legal experts suggest Kelly has a strong defense, raising questions about free speech and power separation under U.S. law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 05:11 IST
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has issued a warning to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, threatening to recall him to active duty to face prosecution over purported seditious conduct. This rare move, aimed at the retired Navy captain and former astronaut, emerges from his public encouragement for troops to disregard illegal orders.

Concerns have been raised that the Trump administration's directives to target suspected drug traffickers in Latin American waters may breach the law. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denounced Kelly's actions as reprehensible and unfounded, calling his video a part of the 'Seditious Six.'

Legal observers like Rachel VanLandingham and Brenner Fissell believe Kelly could mount a substantial legal defense. The situation highlights the tension between constitutional free speech rights and military discipline, as Kelly contests the Pentagon's attempt to silence him and other dissenting voices in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

 France
2
China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

 China
3
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
4
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025