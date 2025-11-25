Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

The Pentagon has issued a warning to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, threatening to recall him to active duty to face prosecution over purported seditious conduct. This rare move, aimed at the retired Navy captain and former astronaut, emerges from his public encouragement for troops to disregard illegal orders.

Concerns have been raised that the Trump administration's directives to target suspected drug traffickers in Latin American waters may breach the law. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denounced Kelly's actions as reprehensible and unfounded, calling his video a part of the 'Seditious Six.'

Legal observers like Rachel VanLandingham and Brenner Fissell believe Kelly could mount a substantial legal defense. The situation highlights the tension between constitutional free speech rights and military discipline, as Kelly contests the Pentagon's attempt to silence him and other dissenting voices in Congress.

