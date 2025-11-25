Bardella Poised to Make History in 2027 French Elections

A recent poll by Odoxa has projected Jordan Bardella, the 30-year-old far-right leader of the National Rally (RN) party, as the frontrunner in France's 2027 presidential election. The poll, surveying 1,000 people, suggests Bardella would outstrip opponents no matter the final ballot match-up.

Bardella is seen capturing between 35% and 36% of votes if the election were held now, surpassing both far-left candidates and even former centrist prime ministers. A standout figure in French politics, Bardella's popularity has nudged past that of his mentor, Marine Le Pen, as he emerges as the party's natural choice if Le Pen's legal issues persist.

Odoxa assessed Bardella against figures like far-left's Jean-Luc Melenchon and centrists Raphael Glucksmann and Philippe, projecting wins in almost every scenario. Despite his promising political trajectory, the poll underscores that leading six months prior is no prophecy of success come election time.

(With inputs from agencies.)