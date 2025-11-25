Midnight Face-off: BJP Activists and BLO Protesters Clash at West Bengal CEO's Office

High drama unfolded late at night when BJP activists confronted members of a booth-level officers' forum protesting outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office.

Amid rising tensions, the police force positioned themselves between the two feuding groups, while the protesters accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission.

The situation de-escalated when the CEO, confined inside due to the sit-in, was safely escorted away by police, allowing BJP activists to depart.

(With inputs from agencies.)