Midnight Face-off: BJP Activists and BLO Protesters Clash at West Bengal CEO's Office
A tense encounter occurred as BJP activists and protesting booth-level officers clashed outside the West Bengal CEO's office. Demonstrations highlighted grievances over work pressure amid electoral roll revisions. Police intervened as both sides exchanged accusations, leading to a volatile standoff. The CEO was eventually escorted away without incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:07 IST
High drama unfolded late at night when BJP activists confronted members of a booth-level officers' forum protesting outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office.
Amid rising tensions, the police force positioned themselves between the two feuding groups, while the protesters accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission.
The situation de-escalated when the CEO, confined inside due to the sit-in, was safely escorted away by police, allowing BJP activists to depart.
