Left Menu

Midnight Face-off: BJP Activists and BLO Protesters Clash at West Bengal CEO's Office

A tense encounter occurred as BJP activists and protesting booth-level officers clashed outside the West Bengal CEO's office. Demonstrations highlighted grievances over work pressure amid electoral roll revisions. Police intervened as both sides exchanged accusations, leading to a volatile standoff. The CEO was eventually escorted away without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:07 IST
Midnight Face-off: BJP Activists and BLO Protesters Clash at West Bengal CEO's Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

High drama unfolded late at night when BJP activists confronted members of a booth-level officers' forum protesting outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office.

Amid rising tensions, the police force positioned themselves between the two feuding groups, while the protesters accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission.

The situation de-escalated when the CEO, confined inside due to the sit-in, was safely escorted away by police, allowing BJP activists to depart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
2
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global
3
Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

 Pakistan
4
Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025