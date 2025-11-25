Left Menu

India Celebrates a Historic Milestone with 'Dharma Dhwaja' Installation at Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, symbolizing Indian civilization's rejuvenation with the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja. The flag represents cultural rebirth, incorporating spiritual symbols, and is viewed as a beacon of Ram Rajya ideals, marking the end of a 500-year struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:11 IST
India Celebrates a Historic Milestone with 'Dharma Dhwaja' Installation at Ram Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ram Temple 'Dwajarohan' ceremony in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja as a pivotal moment in fulfilling a centuries-old civilizational resolve. Addressing attendees, Modi emphasized the flag's symbolic significance, calling it a healing moment for wounds inflicted by 500 years of history.

Modi explained that the flag, placed atop the Grand Ram Temple, signifies the resurrection of Indian civilization and encapsulates the ideals of Ram Rajya. The saffron banner, inscribed with symbols like 'Om' and the Kovidara tree, represents a legacy of truth, non-discrimination, and prosperity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the flag a harbinger of a 'new era,' highlighting the struggle and devotion that drove the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The ceremony, attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, saw leaders hoist the 191-foot-high Dharma Dhwaja, reaffirming India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

 United States
2
Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

 Global
3
India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

 India
4
Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025