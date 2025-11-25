India Celebrates a Historic Milestone with 'Dharma Dhwaja' Installation at Ram Temple

In a historic ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja as a pivotal moment in fulfilling a centuries-old civilizational resolve. Addressing attendees, Modi emphasized the flag's symbolic significance, calling it a healing moment for wounds inflicted by 500 years of history.

Modi explained that the flag, placed atop the Grand Ram Temple, signifies the resurrection of Indian civilization and encapsulates the ideals of Ram Rajya. The saffron banner, inscribed with symbols like 'Om' and the Kovidara tree, represents a legacy of truth, non-discrimination, and prosperity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the flag a harbinger of a 'new era,' highlighting the struggle and devotion that drove the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The ceremony, attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, saw leaders hoist the 191-foot-high Dharma Dhwaja, reaffirming India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

