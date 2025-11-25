Left Menu

YS Sharmila Criticizes NDA's 'Five Frauds' Against Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila accused the NDA government of implementing five fraudulent measures against farmers, claiming these actions have led to agricultural neglect and financial distress for cultivators. She criticized the government's 'five-formula plan,' describing it as mere rhetoric without effective support for the farming community.

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has levied serious accusations against the NDA government, asserting that they have carried out five significant 'frauds' against the farming community. Sharmila argues that the government has failed to support farmers, instead leaving them in financial turmoil.

She publicly criticized the supposed 'five-formula plan', branding it as a deceptive political move rather than a genuine welfare initiative. According to Sharmila, the government has abandoned essential responsibilities in the agriculture sector, leading to severe repercussions for farmers across the state.

Sharmila highlighted the lack of a Minimum Support Price, inadequate disaster relief responses, and insufficient delivery of fertilisers and seeds. These shortcomings, she claims, have forced farmers into economic hardship, with many at risk of incurring crippling debts. The ruling TDP has yet to respond to these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

