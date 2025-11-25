Suvendu Adhikari Alleges TMC Manipulation in West Bengal's Electoral Process

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has raised serious allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari accused the TMC of manipulating the electoral process and violating the principle of neutrality amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Adhikari highlighted the presence of police officers at a TMC-organized event, which he described as a political rally disguised as a conference for women police personnel. He also accused TMC ministers of disparaging the central government and engaging in partisan activities during the event. He called for an investigation into the affiliations of the West Bengal Police Welfare Committee with the TMC.

In response to the allegations, the Election Commission of India acknowledged a request from TMC MP Derek O'Brien for a meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting is scheduled for November 28, as the Election Commission continues efforts to engage in constructive dialogue with political parties. West Bengal is currently one of 12 states undergoing the SIR exercise ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)