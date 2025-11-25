Left Menu

Amid Allegations of Coercion, Maharashtra's Local Polls Under Scrutiny

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) national working president, highlights alleged coercion in Maharashtra's local body elections. She claims vested interests pressurize candidates to withdraw, allowing unopposed victories. Sule insists on fair, democratic processes amid accusations of political pressure by the BJP during upcoming municipal and nagar panchayat polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Sule, the national working president of the NCP (SP), has urged the Maharashtra State Election Commissioner to address serious concerns regarding local body elections. She alleges that candidates are being pressured into withdrawing, resulting in unopposed victories that undermine democratic processes.

Sule's accusations come on the heels of claims by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, who boasted of unopposed victories for 100 party councillors. Opposition parties argue that this is a manifestation of the BJP's dynastic politics reaching grassroots elections, with undue pressure utilized via local authorities.

Emphasizing Maharashtra's democratic ethos, Sule demands that the elections be free from threats and intimidation. As the polls for municipal councils and nagar panchayats approach, and civic corporation polls due in January 2026, her call for fair elections highlights a growing need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

