Lavrov Urges Alignment in Amended Ukraine Peace Plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the need for an amended Ukraine peace plan to align with the spirit and agreements made between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump during their Alaska summit.

At a Moscow news conference, Lavrov expressed Russia's initial approval of a U.S. proposal and awaited an updated version post-coordination with Ukraine and Europe.

Lavrov stipulated that any significant deviation from the Putin-Trump discussions could change Russia's stance on the revised plan.

