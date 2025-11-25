Lavrov Urges Alignment in Amended Ukraine Peace Plan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed the importance of an amended peace plan for Ukraine aligning with the understanding reached by Presidents Putin and Trump at their Alaska summit. Lavrov emphasized that Russia would react differently if the new version fails to reflect their discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the need for an amended Ukraine peace plan to align with the spirit and agreements made between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump during their Alaska summit.
At a Moscow news conference, Lavrov expressed Russia's initial approval of a U.S. proposal and awaited an updated version post-coordination with Ukraine and Europe.
Lavrov stipulated that any significant deviation from the Putin-Trump discussions could change Russia's stance on the revised plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
