Left Menu

Lavrov Urges Alignment in Amended Ukraine Peace Plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed the importance of an amended peace plan for Ukraine aligning with the understanding reached by Presidents Putin and Trump at their Alaska summit. Lavrov emphasized that Russia would react differently if the new version fails to reflect their discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:54 IST
Lavrov Urges Alignment in Amended Ukraine Peace Plan
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the need for an amended Ukraine peace plan to align with the spirit and agreements made between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump during their Alaska summit.

At a Moscow news conference, Lavrov expressed Russia's initial approval of a U.S. proposal and awaited an updated version post-coordination with Ukraine and Europe.

Lavrov stipulated that any significant deviation from the Putin-Trump discussions could change Russia's stance on the revised plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

 India
2
Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

 India
3
Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

 Global
4
Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025