Assam Assembly Turmoil: Opposition MLAs Suspended Amidst Controversy
Two opposition MLAs, Nurul Huda and Sherman Ali Ahmed, were suspended from the Assam Assembly for the remainder of the winter session. The suspension follows a Privilege Committee report citing mistreatment towards Deputy Speaker Numal Momin. Although the Parliament passed the resolution, the Congress party opposed it, questioning the evidence presented.
- Country:
- India
Two opposition members of the Assam Assembly faced suspension on Tuesday, marking the most significant development in the year's concluding winter session.
Convicted of mistreating the Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, Congress MLA Nurul Huda and former Congress member Sherman Ali Ahmed will be absent for the rest of the session, effectively silencing their perspectives in critical discussions.
Despite the tension thick in the hall, the House proceeded to pass the resolution proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, despite staunch opposition from Congress, which criticized the lack of video evidence supporting the Privilege Committee's conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stormy Winter Session Ahead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Trinamool Congress Seeks Urgent Dialogue with Election Commission
Electoral Integrity Under Fire: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Highlights Alleged Malpractices
Bihar Congress Expels Seven Leaders Amid Discipline Violations
CPI's Kumar Criticizes Congress' Coordination Efforts in Bihar