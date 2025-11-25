Assam Assembly Turmoil: Opposition MLAs Suspended Amidst Controversy

Two opposition members of the Assam Assembly faced suspension on Tuesday, marking the most significant development in the year's concluding winter session.

Convicted of mistreating the Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, Congress MLA Nurul Huda and former Congress member Sherman Ali Ahmed will be absent for the rest of the session, effectively silencing their perspectives in critical discussions.

Despite the tension thick in the hall, the House proceeded to pass the resolution proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, despite staunch opposition from Congress, which criticized the lack of video evidence supporting the Privilege Committee's conclusions.

