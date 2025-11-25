New Era Begins: 18th Bihar Assembly Kicks Off

The inaugural session of the 18th Bihar assembly is set to commence on December 1, marking the beginning of a fresh legislative chapter. A newly issued official notification confirms that all elected members will take their official oaths on this day.

The oath ceremony will be overseen by senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav, who has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. On the subsequent day, members will vote to elect a new Speaker, with strong indications from NDA sources that the BJP will nominate one of its members, likely Prem Kumar.

The session's agenda includes a joint address by the Governor to both Houses on December 3, followed by the presentation of the second supplementary budget. A motion of thanks debate will occur on December 4, preceding discussions on the supplementary budget and adoption of the appropriation bill, culminating in the session's closing on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)