Political Rumblings: Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka

Amid growing speculations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has chosen to keep the issue of leadership change in Karnataka under wraps during his visit to Delhi. This comes as the Congress government hits the midway mark of its five-year term.

Kharge, attending a Constitution Day event, emphasized confidentiality in discussions about leadership, choosing to focus instead on his scheduled meetings and activities. Meanwhile, questions about his possible meeting with Rahul Gandhi remained unanswered, as Kharge maintained discretion.

The leadership issue comes in the wake of a rumored power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, which emerged after the Congress's return to power. Siddaramaiah, however, has reaffirmed his commitment to lead for the full term, asserting his intention to continue presenting state budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)