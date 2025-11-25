Left Menu

Political Rumblings: Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has opted to keep leadership discussions in Karnataka confidential, amid speculations of a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. As Congress reaches the midway point of its term, tensions surface, but Siddaramaiah confirms his commitment to lead for the full term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:35 IST
Political Rumblings: Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing speculations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has chosen to keep the issue of leadership change in Karnataka under wraps during his visit to Delhi. This comes as the Congress government hits the midway mark of its five-year term.

Kharge, attending a Constitution Day event, emphasized confidentiality in discussions about leadership, choosing to focus instead on his scheduled meetings and activities. Meanwhile, questions about his possible meeting with Rahul Gandhi remained unanswered, as Kharge maintained discretion.

The leadership issue comes in the wake of a rumored power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, which emerged after the Congress's return to power. Siddaramaiah, however, has reaffirmed his commitment to lead for the full term, asserting his intention to continue presenting state budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

 India
2
Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

 India
3
Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

 India
4
Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel

Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025