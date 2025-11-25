Controversy Over IIT Bombay Name Sparks Political Tension in Maharashtra

In a recent development, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reprimanded Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh for remarks perceived as derogatory towards Maharashtra. Singh had commented on not changing the name of IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai, which MNS deemed insulting.

Addressing a function at IIT Bombay, Singh praised the institute established in 1958 for its enduring partnership with the Department of Science and Technology. His remarks, however, sparked outrage among Marathi political circles, leading to demands for an apology from BJP's local leadership.

The city, previously known as Bombay, was renamed Mumbai in 1995 to honor its local cultural heritage and the goddess Mumbadevi. This renaming was part of efforts to shed colonial-era influences and reinforce regional identity.

