Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections: A Crucial Test for Major Political Parties
Telangana has announced a three-phase schedule for upcoming gram panchayat elections starting December 11. These elections will test the popularity of major parties like Congress, BJP, and BRS, despite being non-party polls. Over 1.66 crore voters are eligible across 12,728 Sarpanch posts and 1,12,242 ward offices.
The Telangana State Election Commission announced a detailed three-phase schedule for gram panchayat elections to be held on December 11, 14, and 17. This comes in the wake of the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll, seen as a litmus test for major parties like Congress, BJP, and BRS.
State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini revealed that elections would be conducted for 12,728 Sarpanch posts and 1,12,242 ward offices, involving over 1.66 crore eligible voters. The elections, held on a non-party basis, will employ traditional methods such as ballot boxes and papers.
The initial notice for these elections is slated for November 27, with the last nomination date on November 29. Following scrutiny and withdrawal phases, polling will start at 7 am on December 11, with counting and results to be declared soon after. Legal hurdles related to BC reservation have led to deferring other rural local body polls.
