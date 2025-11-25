Assam's Election Tension: Allegations of Voter Manipulation

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious concerns about the Election Commission's actions, which he claims could facilitate voter manipulation that benefits the BJP. He alleges the ruling party is attempting to include voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Assam's electoral rolls ahead of the state Assembly elections.

To combat this, Gogoi has instructed Block Level Agents and local committees to remain vigilant against potential voting irregularities. He urges the local populace and opposition parties to stay alert, safeguarding the electoral process against what he describes as 'misrule' by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a strategic move, eight opposition parties, including the Congress, have formed an alliance to contest the 2026 assembly elections. This coalition aims to address Assam's issues and counter the BJP's influence, with the opposition already claiming an advantage in preparations and alliance-building efforts.

