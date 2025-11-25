Left Menu

TikTok Names Former Boeing Exec to Lead U.S. Public Policy

TikTok has appointed Ziad Ojakli, former Boeing government affairs chief, as its head of public policy for the Americas. This strategic move aligns with TikTok's efforts to separate its U.S. assets. ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, plans to sell an 80% stake to meet U.S. national security requirements.

Updated: 25-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:42 IST
TikTok has announced the appointment of Ziad Ojakli, previously a government affairs executive at Boeing, to the position of head of public policy for the Americas. This decision is part of the app's ongoing efforts to secure its operations in the U.S.

The strategic appointment dovetails with TikTok's plan to meet national security regulations imposed by a 2024 U.S. law. ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, aims to sell approximately 80% of its U.S. assets to a group of U.S. and global investors.

Former President Donald Trump had signed an executive order that requires the deal's completion by late January. This move is seen as a crucial step in ensuring compliance and securing TikTok's future in the American market.

