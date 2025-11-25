Left Menu

Race for the Fed: Five Candidates Compete for Leadership

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is conducting final interviews to suggest a successor for Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Five candidates remain, including White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett and current Fed Governor Christopher Waller. An announcement is likely before Christmas as the decision deadline approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:48 IST
Race for the Fed: Five Candidates Compete for Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is in the final stages of selecting a successor for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with five candidates under consideration.

There is a strong likelihood President Donald Trump will announce the new leader before Christmas, according to Bessent.

The contenders include Kevin Hassett, previously an economic adviser to the White House; former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh; current governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman; and Rick Rieder, the CIO for global fixed income at Blackrock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025