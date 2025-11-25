Race for the Fed: Five Candidates Compete for Leadership

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is in the final stages of selecting a successor for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with five candidates under consideration.

There is a strong likelihood President Donald Trump will announce the new leader before Christmas, according to Bessent.

The contenders include Kevin Hassett, previously an economic adviser to the White House; former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh; current governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman; and Rick Rieder, the CIO for global fixed income at Blackrock.

(With inputs from agencies.)