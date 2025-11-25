Odisha's War on Corruption: Majhi's Stern Warning to New Government Recruits

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a stern warning to government employees against corruption, likening it to 'poison' that could ruin their careers and personal lives. His comments came during the distribution of appointment letters to new recruits at the 12th Nijukti Mela at Kalinga Stadium.

During the event, Majhi highlighted the state's efforts in job creation, announcing that 7,293 individuals received appointment letters across 12 government departments. He emphasized the importance of integrity among public servants.

Majhi reiterated his administration's vow to deliver public sector employment opportunities, revealing that in the past 17 months, 37,325 people have been hired. The government aims to create 65,000 jobs in two years, with a significant number of hires occurring in the home department for roles such as constables and drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)