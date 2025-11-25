Remembering Diwakar Bhatt: Field Marshal of Uttarakhand

Diwakar Bhatt, a founding member of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and a former state Cabinet minister, passed away on Tuesday at 82, after suffering from a prolonged illness, according to family members.

Known as 'Field Marshal,' Bhatt was instrumental in the Uttarakhand statehood movement. Despite health challenges, he continued his influence in politics, serving as an MLA between 2007-2012 and holding a Cabinet position in Bhuvan Chand Khanduri's government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences, noting Bhatt's indelible impact on the region.

Admitted to a Dehradun hospital for age-related illnesses, Bhatt was recently brought home to Haridwar, where he passed away. Bhatt leaves behind a son and a legacy of dedication to public service, celebrated by many for his leadership and commitment.