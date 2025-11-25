Left Menu

TikTok's Strategic Leadership Shuffle Amid U.S. Deal

TikTok appointed former Boeing executive Ziad Ojakli as head of public policy for the Americas, as it works to divest its U.S. assets to meet national security mandates. This pivot is part of a broader strategy to comply with a 2024 law. Concerns about the algorithm and asset control persist.

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:42 IST
In a significant development, TikTok has appointed Ziad Ojakli, former government affairs chief at Boeing, as the app's head of public policy for the Americas. This strategic leadership move is part of TikTok's efforts to complete a complex deal aimed at separating its U.S. operations from parent company ByteDance.

As TikTok strives to comply with a 2024 law, its Chinese owner ByteDance plans to divest around 80% of its U.S. assets to a consortium of American and global investors. This move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, setting a deadline for the divestiture.

The divestiture plan is under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, including concerns about the management of TikTok's influential algorithm. A joint venture, including Oracle and private-equity firm Silver Lake, is poised to take a major stake, while ByteDance will retain a minority interest to meet regulatory requirements.

