Verbal Clash: Digvijaya Singh Challenges CM Yadav on Naxal Grounds

In a sharp verbal exchange, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has thrown down the gauntlet to current CM Mohan Yadav, daring him to set foot in Naxal-affected areas. Singh demands to know if Yadav possesses the fortitude to venture into these challenging regions.

Recounting his own experience, Singh asserts his night spent at a Naxal-region police station highlights his commitment and courage. The veteran Congress leader insists he opposes Naxal violence, perpetrated on fellow party members, but promotes a reconciliatory approach for surrendering members seeking justice for their past crimes.

Singh castigates officials and tendu leaf trade intermediaries for alleged collaboration with Naxalites, echoing sentiments on empowering laborers expressed by former CM Arjun Singh. Meanwhile, CM Yadav accuses Singh of empathy towards Naxals, stirring political tensions amid this fiery exchange.