Verbal Clash: Digvijaya Singh Challenges CM Yadav on Naxal Grounds
Former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh challenges current CM Mohan Yadav to visit Naxal-affected areas, questioning his courage and recalling his own experiences in such regions. Singh criticizes officials for business ties with Naxalites and advocates for accepting surrendered Naxals under certain conditions, while opposing Naxal violence.
In a sharp verbal exchange, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has thrown down the gauntlet to current CM Mohan Yadav, daring him to set foot in Naxal-affected areas. Singh demands to know if Yadav possesses the fortitude to venture into these challenging regions.
Recounting his own experience, Singh asserts his night spent at a Naxal-region police station highlights his commitment and courage. The veteran Congress leader insists he opposes Naxal violence, perpetrated on fellow party members, but promotes a reconciliatory approach for surrendering members seeking justice for their past crimes.
Singh castigates officials and tendu leaf trade intermediaries for alleged collaboration with Naxalites, echoing sentiments on empowering laborers expressed by former CM Arjun Singh. Meanwhile, CM Yadav accuses Singh of empathy towards Naxals, stirring political tensions amid this fiery exchange.
