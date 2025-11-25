Left Menu

European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

European leaders, part of the 'coalition of the willing', are committed to increasing sanctions against Russia. In a call with U.S. Secretary Rubio, President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the pressure tactic, focusing on securing funding for Ukraine, potentially through frozen Russian assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:58 IST
European leaders from the coalition supporting Ukraine pledged to intensify pressure on Russia through sanctions. The announcement followed a video call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as revealed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen emphasized that maintaining pressure on Russia is crucial, stating that it remains the only language the country responds to. The coalition aims to continue this approach to elicit a genuine willingness from Russia to engage in peace talks.

A key focus for the coalition is ensuring financial support for Ukraine. Discussions include proposals to utilize frozen Russian sovereign assets to aid Ukrainian financing efforts.

