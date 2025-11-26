Left Menu

Trump's Bold Peace Plan: Fine-Tuning Diplomacy Amid Turbulent Ukraine-Russia Conflict

President Donald Trump has announced a fine-tuned plan to end the Ukraine war, sending envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary Dan Driscoll for talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders. As negotiations progress, European leaders, albeit sidelined, express concerns and optimism about a potential ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:36 IST
Trump's Bold Peace Plan: Fine-Tuning Diplomacy Amid Turbulent Ukraine-Russia Conflict
  • United States

President Donald Trump revealed that his plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is being adjusted, with envoy Steve Witkoff engaging in talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while Army Secretary Dan Driscoll meets Ukrainian officials. This plan has sparked discussions as attacks continue on both sides.

Trump hinted at a possible meeting with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders if the negotiations reach a decisive stage. Progress reports are to be delivered to key U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The discussions, taking place in the backdrop of ongoing military attacks, highlight the challenges in crafting a peace agreement. European leaders, driven by regional security concerns, aim to influence the negotiations, as new diplomatic momentum appears to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

