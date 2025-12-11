Putin and Maduro Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid External Pressures
Russian President Vladimir Putin reassures Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of Moscow's support amid growing external pressures from the U.S., emphasizing their strategic partnership. The two leaders discussed various joint projects in the economy and energy sectors to bolster their collaboration, as the U.S. increases its military presence in the Caribbean.
Amid mounting external pressures from the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow's steadfast support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a phone call on Thursday, according to Kremlin reports.
Maduro faces intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to relinquish power, with the U.S. orchestrating a significant military buildup in the Caribbean.
During their discussion, Putin and Maduro expressed their commitment to advancing their strategic partnership and executing joint projects, particularly in the economy and energy sectors.
