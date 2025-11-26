Left Menu

Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Attempt

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has started serving a 27-year sentence for a failed coup attempt after losing the 2022 elections. Despite exhausted appeals and international political tensions, Bolsonaro, an ally of Donald Trump, remains a significant figure in Brazilian politics.

Updated: 26-11-2025 01:40 IST
  • Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro commenced his 27-year prison sentence on Tuesday, following a conviction for masterminding a coup attempt after his 2022 election loss. Skepticism had loomed among Brazilians about the likelihood of his sentence, but it is now being carried out.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, overseeing the case, determined that Bolsonaro will remain at a federal police headquarters, where he had been held since his preemptive arrest due to being deemed a flight risk. Despite his defense's petition for house arrest due to health issues, the court ruled otherwise.

The former leader, a key ally of ex-US President Donald Trump, was convicted alongside his allies for trying to dismantle Brazil's democracy. This includes planning the assassination of prominent political figures and inciting insurrection. As Bolsonaro embarks on his sentence, Brazil's political landscape continues to grapple with the ongoing fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

