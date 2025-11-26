Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Attempt

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro commenced his 27-year prison sentence on Tuesday, following a conviction for masterminding a coup attempt after his 2022 election loss. Skepticism had loomed among Brazilians about the likelihood of his sentence, but it is now being carried out.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, overseeing the case, determined that Bolsonaro will remain at a federal police headquarters, where he had been held since his preemptive arrest due to being deemed a flight risk. Despite his defense's petition for house arrest due to health issues, the court ruled otherwise.

The former leader, a key ally of ex-US President Donald Trump, was convicted alongside his allies for trying to dismantle Brazil's democracy. This includes planning the assassination of prominent political figures and inciting insurrection. As Bolsonaro embarks on his sentence, Brazil's political landscape continues to grapple with the ongoing fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)