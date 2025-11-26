AIADMK's Strategic Push in Electoral Roll Revision

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on party members to actively protect the voting rights of eligible voters by ensuring that duplicate or ineligible names are expunged during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a video conference held at the party office, Palaniswami, the former chief minister, gave detailed guidelines to district secretaries and information technology wing leaders about the SIR process, as mentioned in an AIADMK release.

He stressed the importance of identifying and removing deceased, fake, and duplicate voters while safeguarding the voting rights of eligible participants, especially with the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon.

