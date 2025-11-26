Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Citizen Duties on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of fulfilling constitutional duties, which he believes are essential for a strong democracy. In his Constitution Day address, he encouraged citizens to exercise their right to vote and schools to celebrate first-time voters, urging focus on duties for India's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to fulfill their constitutional duties, highlighting them as the bedrock of a robust democracy. In his Constitution Day message to the nation, he advocated the significance of duties alongside rights.

The Prime Minister urged educational institutions to mark the day by honoring first-time voters. Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights derive from the performance of duties, suggesting that this principle is essential for India's social and economic advancement.

Modi emphasized that the Constitution prioritizes human dignity, equality, and liberty, reminding citizens that duties should be at the forefront as the country progresses towards a Viksit Bharat. He paid homage to the vision of the Constitution's framers, urging citizens to contribute actively to the nation's future.

