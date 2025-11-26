Modi's Udupi Roadshow: A Cultural Extravaganza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline a roadshow in the coastal town of Udupi on November 28, as confirmed by the BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty.

The procession will commence at 11:40 a.m. from Narayanaguru Circle, moving towards Kalsanka Junction. Cultural acts reflecting Karnataka's rich heritage, such as Yakshagana and tiger dances, will enrich the route.

Following the roadshow, Modi is scheduled for a visit to Krishna Matha, participating in a mass 'Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana' event, and addressing the public. Key figures like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other senior state leaders are anticipated to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)