Modi's Udupi Roadshow: A Cultural Extravaganza
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline a roadshow in the coastal town of Udupi on November 28, as confirmed by the BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty.
The procession will commence at 11:40 a.m. from Narayanaguru Circle, moving towards Kalsanka Junction. Cultural acts reflecting Karnataka's rich heritage, such as Yakshagana and tiger dances, will enrich the route.
Following the roadshow, Modi is scheduled for a visit to Krishna Matha, participating in a mass 'Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana' event, and addressing the public. Key figures like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other senior state leaders are anticipated to attend.
