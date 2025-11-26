Left Menu

Modi's Udupi Roadshow: A Cultural Extravaganza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow in Udupi on November 28, featuring cultural performances. The event will start at Narayanaguru Circle and end at Kalsanka Junction. Modi will then visit Krishna Matha and participate in 'Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana' before a public meeting.

Updated: 26-11-2025 11:56 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline a roadshow in the coastal town of Udupi on November 28, as confirmed by the BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty.

The procession will commence at 11:40 a.m. from Narayanaguru Circle, moving towards Kalsanka Junction. Cultural acts reflecting Karnataka's rich heritage, such as Yakshagana and tiger dances, will enrich the route.

Following the roadshow, Modi is scheduled for a visit to Krishna Matha, participating in a mass 'Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana' event, and addressing the public. Key figures like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other senior state leaders are anticipated to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

