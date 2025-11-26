Honoring India's Constitution: A Day of National Reflection

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik called on citizens to commit to the ideals of the Constitution of India. The exhortations coincided with Constitution Day, observed every November 26 to commemorate the document's adoption in 1949.

Majhi expressed heartfelt congratulations and emphasized the significance of honoring the values of the Constitution to contribute toward nation-building. He encouraged citizens to dedicate themselves to the service of the country.

Patnaik, on the other hand, paid tribute to the visionaries who crafted the Constitution, stressing its role in unifying a diverse nation. He urged people to uphold constitutional values whilst the Congress observed 'Save Constitution Day' across Odisha to raise awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)