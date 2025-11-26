Left Menu

Congress Initiates District-Level Reforms Across India

Senior Congress leader A Saleem Ahmed visits Chennai for district president selection as part of the reforms discussed at the AICC meeting in Ahmedabad. These reforms aim to strengthen the party organisation at district and block levels across India, involving more local leaders in decision-making processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:28 IST
Senior Congress leader A Saleem Ahmed visited Chennai to spearhead the selection of district presidents, a significant step in implementing reforms discussed at the All India Congress Committee meeting in Ahmedabad. Held on April 8-9, the AICC meeting set the groundwork for these changes aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots leadership.

Ahmed, a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, confirmed that the selection process for district presidents is underway in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with similar appointments already completed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Telangana, and Uttarakhand. The focus is on engaging workers and leaders at every level to ensure comprehensive participation and representation.

Rahul Gandhi's initiative to integrate district presidents into Central Election Committee meetings reflects a strategic effort to address ground realities more effectively. The overarching goal is to fortify the party's organisation from the district to the booth level, ensuring a robust support structure for future electoral challenges.

