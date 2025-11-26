Taiwan Fortifies Defense Amidst Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan has unveiled a $40-billion defense budget aimed at bolstering its military capabilities against China's growing threats. President Lai Ching-te emphasized the country's resolve to protect its sovereignty while underscoring the need to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030.

The newly announced budget will fund advanced military technology, including missiles, drones, and the "T-Dome" air defense system, as the island nation aims to modernize its armed forces. This move aligns with expectations from Washington, reflecting a broader push for allies to invest more in their defense.

Lai's announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and debates over Taiwan's status. While the opposition questions the increased spending, highlighting a preference for peace, Taiwan seeks international support to counter China's aggressive posturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)