Taiwan Fortifies Defense Amidst Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan announced a $40-billion supplementary defense budget to assert its determination to defend itself against increasing threats from China. Amid pressure from Washington to increase defense spending, President Lai Ching-te aims for 5% of GDP by 2030. The budget includes advanced weaponry and aims to maintain peace in the region.
The newly announced budget will fund advanced military technology, including missiles, drones, and the "T-Dome" air defense system, as the island nation aims to modernize its armed forces. This move aligns with expectations from Washington, reflecting a broader push for allies to invest more in their defense.
Lai's announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and debates over Taiwan's status. While the opposition questions the increased spending, highlighting a preference for peace, Taiwan seeks international support to counter China's aggressive posturing.
