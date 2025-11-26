Left Menu

Taiwan Fortifies Defense Amidst Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan announced a $40-billion supplementary defense budget to assert its determination to defend itself against increasing threats from China. Amid pressure from Washington to increase defense spending, President Lai Ching-te aims for 5% of GDP by 2030. The budget includes advanced weaponry and aims to maintain peace in the region.

Updated: 26-11-2025 12:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has unveiled a $40-billion defense budget aimed at bolstering its military capabilities against China's growing threats. President Lai Ching-te emphasized the country's resolve to protect its sovereignty while underscoring the need to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030.

The newly announced budget will fund advanced military technology, including missiles, drones, and the "T-Dome" air defense system, as the island nation aims to modernize its armed forces. This move aligns with expectations from Washington, reflecting a broader push for allies to invest more in their defense.

Lai's announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and debates over Taiwan's status. While the opposition questions the increased spending, highlighting a preference for peace, Taiwan seeks international support to counter China's aggressive posturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

