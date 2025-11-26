Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads
The Congress party in Karnataka is embroiled in a leadership dispute, prompting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to announce that discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be held to resolve the issue. Rumors of a power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar fuel the ongoing tensions.
Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka has drawn public attention, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Wednesday that senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will join him in resolving the situation. The internal power struggle has intensified amidst rumors of a Chief Ministerial change.
The Congress government, having reached the halfway point of its term, faces accusations of a power-sharing deal between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Kharge assured that the high command is committed to making a decisive call on this matter.
Despite whispers of a secret agreement, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar expressed readiness to abide by the high command's decision. Shivakumar urged discretion, emphasizing teamwork for upcoming electoral goals while respecting the party's leadership.
