Left Menu

Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

The Congress party in Karnataka is embroiled in a leadership dispute, prompting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to announce that discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be held to resolve the issue. Rumors of a power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar fuel the ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:56 IST
Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka has drawn public attention, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Wednesday that senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will join him in resolving the situation. The internal power struggle has intensified amidst rumors of a Chief Ministerial change.

The Congress government, having reached the halfway point of its term, faces accusations of a power-sharing deal between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Kharge assured that the high command is committed to making a decisive call on this matter.

Despite whispers of a secret agreement, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar expressed readiness to abide by the high command's decision. Shivakumar urged discretion, emphasizing teamwork for upcoming electoral goals while respecting the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

 India
2
Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Ri...

 India
3
EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

 Global
4
EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025