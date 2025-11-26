Left Menu

Tirupathy Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy refuted speculation about a change in the state party's leadership, labeling it as a 'political conspiracy.' He indicated support for state president Nainar Nagendran, who he believes will lead the party to success in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:00 IST
  India
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy on Wednesday dismissed media reports speculating a change in state party leadership, describing the rumors as politically motivated.

Tirupathy, speaking to reporters, highlighted that Nainar Nagendran remains the state president, lauded his efforts, and has been effectively campaigning across Tamil Nadu to strengthen the party and the NDA alongside AIADMK.

Party sources noted that the recent summons for Nagendran to New Delhi fueled the speculation. However, Tirupathy condemned the DMK and its allies for spreading such rumors, expressing confidence in Nagendran's potential to lead the NDA to victory in the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

