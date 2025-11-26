Left Menu

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary accused the BJP of manipulating the Budgam bypoll for PDP's win. He emphasized NC's strategy to overcome such challenges and highlighted the importance of unity against communalism. Conflict within NC and objections to educational admissions were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:50 IST
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll
Surinder Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing statement on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party played a pivotal role in securing victory for the People's Democratic Party in the recent Budgam bypoll, calling the process manipulated and influenced by proxy candidates.

The National Conference, which ruled the state, suffered a setback, losing the contest to PDP by over 4,000 votes—a result consequential to Omar Abdullah vacating his seat post-election from the stronghold of Ganderbal.

Choudhary, while addressing media outlets, emphasized the NC's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and shunning rumors intended to divide the electorate, and he voiced concerns over attempts to communalize educational admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025