Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

In a revealing statement on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party played a pivotal role in securing victory for the People's Democratic Party in the recent Budgam bypoll, calling the process manipulated and influenced by proxy candidates.

The National Conference, which ruled the state, suffered a setback, losing the contest to PDP by over 4,000 votes—a result consequential to Omar Abdullah vacating his seat post-election from the stronghold of Ganderbal.

Choudhary, while addressing media outlets, emphasized the NC's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and shunning rumors intended to divide the electorate, and he voiced concerns over attempts to communalize educational admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

